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Kim Jong Un says North Korea’s nuclear status is irreversible, threatens South Korea

Analysts in South Korea said the comments amounted to an indirect critique of ⁠US military action ‌against Iran.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 05:07 IST
World newsNorth KoreaKim Jong Un

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