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Kim Jong Un's daughter drives a tank, and succession talk accelerates

It was the latest in a series of public appearances that have fueled speculation that she is being groomed to succeed her father.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 15:51 IST
World newsNorth KoreaKim Jong Un

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