Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldasia

Lightning strikes kill 14 as Bangladesh lashed by seasonal storms

The ‌deaths were reported ​from several districts after sudden storms brought heavy rain and intense lightning.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 06:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 06:57 IST
World newsBangladeshlightning strike

Follow us on :

Follow Us