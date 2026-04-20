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Major 7.5-magnitude quake hits off Japan, tsunami warning issued

The biggest waves were expected in Iwate, Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures, authorities said.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 09:00 IST
World newsJapanEarthquake

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