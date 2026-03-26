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Military operations continuing against Afghanistan: Pakistan foreign ministry says

Fighting between the allies-turned-foes started ⁠last ‌month, with Kabul saying more than ‌400 people were ⁠killed in a Pakistani air strike ‌on a ‌drug rehabilitation centre.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:51 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistan

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