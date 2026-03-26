<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> is continuing military operations against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan</a> after the end of a temporary pause announced for the Islamic festival of Eid-al-Fitr, the spokesperson of Pakistan's foreign ministry said on Thursday.</p>.Pakistan won't allow terrorists from Afghanistan to spoil peace: Asim Munir.<p>Fighting between the allies-turned-foes started last month, with Kabul saying more than 400 people were killed in a Pakistani air strike on a drug rehabilitation centre in the Afghan capital last week before the neighbours suspended fighting.</p><p>Pakistan rejected the Taliban's statements about the strike, saying it had "precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure".</p>