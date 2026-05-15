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Myanmar expands ban on sanitary products: How menstruation is being weaponised in war

This targeting of sanitary pads appears to be an extension of the military’s so-called 'Four Cuts' strategy, which seeks to sever resistance forces from food, funds, intelligence and recruits.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 05:31 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 05:31 IST
World newsMyanmarmenstruation

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