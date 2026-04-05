<p>Kathmandu: Nepal on Sunday announced two days of weekly holidays for government offices and academic institutions in the wake of fuel supply crunch caused by the conflict in West Asia. </p><p>The Council of Ministers decided to provide Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays, in a meeting held on Sunday at Singhdurbar Secretariat. </p><p>"The Cabinet decided to provide two-day, Saturday and Sunday, as weekly holidays effective from Monday, April 6, for all government offices and academic institutions, and the office hours will be 9-5," government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel said after the cabinet meeting.</p>.Six men from Hyderabad detained in Nepal after raid at employer's office.<p>Earlier, only Saturday was a holiday in Nepal at government offices.</p>.<p>The decision was taken in the wake of disruptions in fuel supply caused by the war in West Asia. </p>