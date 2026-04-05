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Nepal announces two-day weekly holiday amid fuel supply crunch

The Council of Ministers decided to provide Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays, in a meeting held on Sunday at Singhdurbar Secretariat.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 14:36 IST
World newsNepalfuel

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