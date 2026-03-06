<p>The newly-formed Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) has won one seat and is leading in another 36. Meanwhile, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepali</a> Congress is ahead on five, the CPN (UML) on three and the Nepali Communist Party on one, according to preliminary results in 46 seats where counting is in progress.</p><p>According to RSP central committee member R K Dhungana, the party has won the Kathmandu 1 constituency with its candidate Ranju Darshana winning by a "huge margin." </p><p>Ranju gained more than 10,000 votes, almost double than the nearest rival, Prabal Thapa Chhetri of the Nepali Congress, Dhungana said.</p><p>However, the Election Commission is yet to officially announce the victory.</p><p>Former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, is leading in Jhapa 5 constituency over ousted prime minister and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) Oli.</p> .Nepal elections: Voting concludes peacefully, results expected soon.<p>According to media reports, the RSP is leading in all of 10 constituencies of Kathmandu. </p><p>Vote counting started late on Thursday night, according to the Election Commission.</p><p>Counting is expected to be completed by Friday night.</p><p>Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday — the country's first polls since violent Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>