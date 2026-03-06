<p>The newly formed Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) has secured three seats and is leading in 45 of the 57 constituencies, according to reports emerging from the vote count.</p><p><br>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepali</a> Communist Party, led by former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, popularly known as Prachanda, is currently ahead in two seats, while the pro-monarchist Rastriya Prajantrantra Party is leading in one.</p><p><br>Party sources said the RSP has already won the Kathmandu-1, Kathmandu-7, and Kathmandu-8 constituencies.</p><p><br>Meanwhile, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) headed by ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli is leading in five seats. The Nepali Congress, led by Gagan Thapa, is ahead in four constituencies.</p><p><br>However, the Election Commission of Nepal has not yet officially confirmed the results.</p><p><br>In another closely watched contest, former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah is leading in the Jhapa-5 constituency, ahead of former prime minister Oli.</p> .Nepal elections: Voting concludes peacefully, results expected soon.<p>Biraj Bhakta Shrestha won from Kathmandu 8, Ranju Darshana from Kathmandu 1 and Ganesh Parajuli from Kathmandu 7.</p><p>According to RSP central committee member R K Dhungana the RSP has won the Kathmandu 1 constituency with its candidate Ranju Darshana winning by a "huge margin."</p><p>Ranju secured more than 10,000 votes, almost double than the nearest rival, Prabal Thapa Chhetri of the Nepali Congress, Dhungana said.</p><p>According to media reports, the RSP is leading in all of 10 constituencies of Kathmandu. </p><p>Vote counting started late on Thursday night, according to the Election Commission.</p><p>Counting is expected to be completed by Friday night.</p><p>Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday — the country's first polls since violent Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year. </p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>