Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldasia

Nepal election results: Gen Z favourite Balendra Shah's RSP leads in more than two-third of seats

According to the officials, election results are ⁠likely to be ⁠clear by Friday evening or Saturday.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 03:29 IST
World newsNepalElectionselection results

Follow us on :

Follow Us