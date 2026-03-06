<p>The newly formed Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) on Friday has secured lead in 52 of the 65 seats, that is more that two third of seats for which leads were available, according to reports emerging from the vote count. </p><p>Reports indicate that the RSP has already won the Kathmandu-1, Kathmandu-7, and Kathmandu-8 constituencies.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Communist Party of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a> (Unified Marxist–Leninist) headed by ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli is leading in four seats. The Nepali Congress, led by Gagan Thapa, is ahead in six constituencies.</p><p>However, the Election Commission of Nepal has not yet officially confirmed the results.</p><p>In another closely watched contest, former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah is leading in the Jhapa-5 constituency, ahead of former prime minister Oli. He has maintained a comfortable lead with 6,551 votes against Oli who has received 1,428 votes so far. </p>.Nepal elections: Voting concludes peacefully, results expected soon.<p>Biraj Bhakta Shrestha won from Kathmandu 8, Ranju Darshana from Kathmandu 1 and Ganesh Parajuli from Kathmandu 7.</p><p>According to RSP central committee member R K Dhungana, RSP has won the Kathmandu 1 constituency with its candidate Ranju Darshana securing a "huge margin."</p><p>Ranju secured more than 10,000 votes, almost double than the nearest rival, Prabal Thapa Chhetri of the Nepali Congress, Dhungana said. Another RSP candidate Sulav Kharel is leading from the Rupandehi-2 constituency. He has secured 16,788 votes against CPN-UML Vice-chair Bishnu Paudel who is trailing with 3,517 votes. In Rolpa, Nationalist Communist Party candidate Barshaman Pun is leading with 265 votes, with CPN (Maoist) candidate Chudamani Oli in a close second with 259 votes, The Kathmandu Post reported. </p><p>RSP's Govinda Panthi also has taken an early lead in Gulmi-2 with 1,384 votes, ahead of Nepali Congress candidate Bhuwan Prasad Shrestha (1,325 votes) and CPN-UML's Gokarnaraj Bista (1,256 votes). </p><p>CPN-UML candidate Suhang Nembang is leading in Ilam-2 with 491 votes, whereas Sudip Rai of the Shram Sanskriti Party is trailing with 443 votes. RSP candidate Gokul Rai has only secured 171 votes, behind Nepali Congress candidate Bhesraj Acharya (210 votes).</p><p>RSP candidate Ashika Tamang is also leading in Dhading-1 with 4,375 votes. She is ahead of CPN-UML's Bhumi Prasad Tripathi who has secured 1,186 votes. RSP's Amresh Kumar Singh is also leading in Sarlahi-4 against Nepali Congress candidate Gagan Kumar Thapa. </p><p>According to the officials, election results are likely to be clear by Friday evening or Saturday. </p><p>Vote counting started late on Thursday night, according to the Election Commission.</p><p>Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives on Thursday — the country's first polls since violent Gen Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year. </p><p><em>(With input from agencies)</em></p>