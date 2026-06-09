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Nepal government restricts imports of mangoes from India

Officials said the government restricted the import of mangoes, which contained excessive pesticides, and due to a lack of quarantine facilities in the border areas, mainly the Madhesh province.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 11:43 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 11:43 IST
World newsNepalMangoesImports

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