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Nepal govt demolishes 2,000 illegal structures, opposition furious over 'insensitivity'

The government has come under severe criticism from the opposition for not showing sensitivity and giving adequate time for the landless squatters to remove their belongings.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 10:20 IST
World newsNepaldemolitionKathmanduWorld

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