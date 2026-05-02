Nepal govt demolishes 2,000 illegal structures, opposition furious over 'insensitivity'

<p>Kathmandu: Continuing its demolition drive, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=nepal">Nepal </a>government on Saturday razed hundreds of illegal structures along riverbanks in parts of Kathmandu Valley, while the opposition urged the authorities to be sensitive to the affected people.</p><p>So far, 2,000 squatter settlements, including concrete buildings, built on riverbanks, public and government land have been demolished.</p><p>The demolition of illegal structures was carried out in Swoyambhu, Balaju and Dhovikhola areas of Kathmandu. Thousands of security personnel were deployed for the drive.</p><p>On Friday, illegal structures built at Teku and Balkhu were demolished while last week, the authorities bulldozed structures at Thapathali, Gairigaun and Manohara areas of the capital.</p><p>The government has come under severe criticism from the opposition for not showing sensitivity and giving adequate time for the landless squatters to remove their belongings.</p><p>They also accused the government of mismanagement at holding centres and lack of proper alternative arrangements for the affected people.</p><p>The authorities have also been criticised for not collecting the data of the actual landless settlers before the drive.</p><p>Parliament member and Nepali Congress leader Arjun Narsingh K C said although the government campaign was necessary for the beautification of the urban areas and environment protection, its implementation has come under scrutiny from a humanitarian, legal and social perspective.</p><p>"The biggest question is displacement without alternatives," he said.</p><p>"Using bulldozers on citizens who have lived in landless and impoverished conditions for years without ensuring alternative housing is not merely administrative harshness, it is also a failure of the compassionate and humane duty of a sensitive state," he added.</p><p>CPN-UML general secretary Shankar Pokharel said the government should have informed the landless squatters before conducting the demolitions.</p><p>He said if the government is not able to rehabilitate thousands of displaced landless squatters before the monsoon, it would create a grave humanitarian crisis.</p>.Indian national arrested in Nepal for possessing prescription drug in large quantity.<p>Gen Z activist Raksha Bam advised Prime Minister Balendra Shah to show "sympathy" and "compassion".</p><p>She said in the country where the Buddha was born, the government should come out of "egoistic knowledge" and fulfil the people's responsibility on the basis of sympathy and compassion.</p><p>Meanwhile, an elderly man residing in the landless squatters settlement in Balkhu, allegedly died by suicide after his temporary house was bulldozed on Friday.</p><p>The police found the body of the man in the bank of Bagmati river.</p><p>Santa Bahadur, a landless squatter, who is currently at a holding centre at Kirtipur, told an online newsportal that after his house was demolished in Thapathali, he was taken to the temporary settlement on Wednesday.</p><p>"The security guard didn't permit us to go outside for work and the relatives who want to meet us are also finding it difficult to enter the shelter.</p><p>"As a labourer I have to go out for work for my family but the security guard didn't allow to leave the shelter," he said.</p>