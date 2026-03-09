<p>The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has secured 124 seats through direct voting and about 40 lakh votes through proportionate voting, as of 7 am on Monday, moving them closer to a two-thirds majority in Nepal's parliamentary elections.</p><p>The Nepali Congress (NC) has won 17 seats and is leading in one seat, whereas the RSP has won 124 seats and is leading in one. The NCP has won seven seats, while the CPN-UML has won eight and is ahead in one. The RPP and Independent candidates each won one seat, while the Shram Sanskriti Party got three.</p>.Former rapper Balendra Shah’s Rastriya Swatantra Party heading towards landslide victory in Nepal.<p>So far, the results for 161 of the 165 seats have been declared under direct voting. The outcome on the remaining four seats is expected to be declared in the afternoon.</p>.<p>Under proportionate voting, the RSP has secured 37,89,803 votes, the NC 12,75,594, the CPN-UML 10,79,726, the NCP 5,55,300, the Shram Sanskriti Party 2,65,398, the Janata Samajwadi Party 1,16,463 and the Rastriya Parivartan Party has bagged 1,08,084 votes.</p>.<p>Nepal is set to witness its first Madhesi prime minister -- Balendra Shah -- who will also be the youngest elected executive head in the history of the Himalayan country. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>