Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldasia

Nepal’s new PM Balendra Shah, a man of many firsts

Named among the 'Top 100 Emerging Leaders of 2023' by Time magazine, Balen rose to fame while working as the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 10:17 IST
World newsNepalElectionsKathmandu

Follow us on :

Follow Us