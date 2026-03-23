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North Korea: 'Nothing to talk about with Japanese PM', KCNA says

During her meeting ⁠with US President Donald Trump ‌on Thursday, ‌Takaichi discussed North ‌Korean issues, ‌Japan's foreign ministry has said.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:10 IST
World newsJapanNorth Korea

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