<p>Seoul: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/north-korea">North Korean</a> leader Kim Jong Un's sister, who often speaks on the isolated state's foreign affairs, said on Monday Pyongyang had "nothing to talk about face to face" with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the <em>KCNA</em> state news agency reported.</p>.North Korea's Kim Jong Un reappointed as president of state affairs.<p>During her meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, Takaichi discussed North Korean issues, Japan's foreign ministry has said. Some South Korean and Hong Kong media have reported Takaichi told Trump she wanted to meet Kim Jong Un in person.</p>