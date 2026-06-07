North Korea nuclear programme 'absolutely non-negotiable': Kim Jon Un's sister

<p>Ahead of Chinese President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a>'s visit, the sister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kim-jong-un">Kim Jong Un</a> said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/north-korea">North Korea</a>'s nuclear weapons programme is "absolutely non-negotiable". </p><p>"Our status as a nuclear power is absolutely non-negotiable," Kim's sister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kim-yo-jong">Kim Yo Jong</a> said in a statement published by North Korea's official <em>Rodong Sinmun</em>, adding that they "will not tolerate any threats".</p><p>Pyongyang has insisted on its right to a nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programmes for a long time, though they are forbidden under the terms of UN Security Council sanctions. It enshrined its nuclear status in 2023 in its constitution.</p>.Kim Jong Un says North Korea’s nuclear status is irreversible, threatens South Korea.<p>Xi's upcoming visit would be his first in seven years. It comes after he hosted summits with US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin in May.</p><p>Xi hosted Kim, among other leaders, at a massive military parade in Beijing last year. The two nations have since resumed some passenger rail and air services.</p><p>Beijing continues to be an important source of support to North Korea, politically and economically, though the latter is one of the most diplomatically isolated countries in the world under heavy international sanctions.</p><p>On Sunday, Kim Yo Jong also called US attempts to denuclearise North Korea an "anachronistic dream", further adding that the country would steadily expand its nuclear resources in the face of US-led threats.</p>.North Korea tests mix of enhanced ballistic, cruise missiles and artillery rockets: Report.<p>The White House posted a fact sheet following the Xi-Trump summit stating that "President Trump and President Xi confirmed their shared goal to denuclearize North Korea", which Kim Yo Jong said was false.</p><p>"Some officials in the United States still have yet to awaken from their escapist and anachronistic dream," she said.</p><p>"This is nothing more than Washington's habitual dissemination of false information."</p><p>She rejected Washington's attempts to deny or challenge the North's status as a nuclear power, saying it "carries no legal force".</p><p>"The policy of continuously strengthening the country's self-defensive nuclear deterrent, as set out by the nation's leader, is an irreversible course that must be implemented without fail," she added.</p>.North Korea and China to resume passenger train service after six-year gap.<p>"The US assertion to backbite the status of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state has no legally binding force and no one will be bound by the US unilateral rhetoric," she said, using the abbreviation for North Korea's official name.</p><p>In her statement, she accused the US and South Korea of pushing for "ceaseless arms build-ups," saying her brother's push for "steadily beefing up the nuclear war deterrent for self-defense" is "an irreversible final conclusion to be carried out unconditionally."</p><p>Agences reported that Kim Jong Un visited a new nuclear materials production plant last week, and said that North Korea would bolster the country's nuclear forces "at an exponential rate."</p><p>On Sunday, North Korea's state media reported that the leader visited a weapons factory the previous day and called for increasing the country's missile production capacity 2.5 times under a five-year plan period.</p><p>(<em>with inputs from agencies</em>)</p>