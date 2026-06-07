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North Korea nuclear programme 'absolutely non-negotiable': Kim Jon Un's sister

On Sunday, Kim Yo Jong also called US attempts to denuclearise North Korea an 'anachronistic dream.'
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 09:54 IST
World newsChinaNorth KoreaAsiaKim Yo-jongKim Jong UnNuclear Weapons

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