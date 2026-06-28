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Ousted Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina says she will return to her country this year

Hasina, who has sought asylum in New Delhi, says her return to Bangladesh is for the rights of the people of the nation and to restore democracy.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 10:52 IST
World newsDelhiSheikh HasinaBangaldeshAwami League

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