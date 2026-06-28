Ousted Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina says she will return to her country this year

<p>Former Bangladesh Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sheikh-hasina">Sheikh Hasina</a>, who has been living in India since August 2024, has said that she will return to her country this year<em>. </em></p><p>Hasina has sought asylum in New Delhi for almost two years after she was ousted out of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>. She now faces death penalty, if found guilty on various charges. Her party, the Awami League, has also been banned from the political landscape.</p><p>The 78-year-old has told <em>NDTV</em> that she would return to Bangladesh, adding that her party was not just an organisation but a "force". </p><p>The country marked its 77th Founding Day on June 23 but dozens of Awami League activists were arrested for defying the ban. </p>.Bangladesh: Dozens of Awami League activists arrested as party marks founding anniversary defying ban.<p>In an interview with <em>NDTV, </em>Hasina said her return to Bangladesh is for the rights of the people of the nation and to restore democracy, rule of law and the spirit of the Liberation War. </p><p>"I do not do politics for power. I do politics for the welfare of the people of Bangladesh and for the fulfilment of the dream of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to build a Sonar Bangla," Hasina said in the interview, while referring to her father's role in the formation of the country.</p><p>She termed the verdict against her as illegal, unconstitutional and politically motivated, claiming that the judiciary has been turned into an instrument of political revenge to make the Awami League leaderless. </p><p>In a stern message, Hasina said that she would overcome every obstacle and conspiracy. "I will return to my country this year," she said. </p><p>Hasina claimed that several conspiracies were hatched against her ever since she lost almost her entire family, including parents and brothers, in 1975. She added that murder attempt with grenades was done on August 21, 2024, before she fled to India. </p><p>"I stood beside the people of Bangladesh. I was elected Prime Minister five times by the people's vote and worked for the country's unprecedented development," she said<em>. </em></p><p>She said that her entire life has been for the people of Bangladesh, to the Awami League, to the democratic struggle, and to the development of Bangladesh. </p><p>"So, I want to say clearly: overcoming every obstacle and every conspiracy, I will return to my country this year," she said. </p>.Bangladesh issues countrywide alert fearing unrest on anniversary of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League.<p>Further, Hasina said that she has been pained to see the state of Bangladesh, a country she dedicated her life to and fought for to establish democracy. </p><p>"It pains me deeply that at this critical time for the country, I could not be there. I was not allowed that opportunity," she said. </p><p>Hasina said she has normal ties with her family members and that her heart remains in Bangaldesh, where her father rests. </p><p>"But my heart remains in Bangladesh: in the land where my father rests, in the country where the blood of my family is mixed with the soil, in the country whose people I have served all my life. To be away from the people of my country, away from the smell of my soil, and to hear every day of the suffering of my leaders and workers is deeply painful, Hasina said in the interview. </p>