Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan kill at least 13, including 11 children: Taliban

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=taliban">Taliban </a>on Wednesday said that at least 13 people, including 11 children, were killed after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s military launched air strikes in three Afghan provinces.</p><p>According to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, at least 14 others - all women and children - were injured in Islamabad's strikes that violated Afghanistan's airspace and bombed civilian homes in the provinces of Kunar, Khost and Paktika.</p><p>While the Pakistani government is yet to comment on ththe attack, security officials told Reuters that the strikes were on "hideouts and other facilities of the Pakistani militants using them against Pakistan."</p>.Political reality of Afghanistan has changed, UN sanctions regime must take this into account: India at UN.<p>The Taliban, which Islamabad has accused of harbouring militants carrying out attacks across Pakistan, has denied the allegations and said militancy in Pakistan is an internal problem. </p><p>The latest attacks has disturbed the much-needed peace in the region which saw the worst battle between the two nations in years earlier in February. The two countries agreed to a fragile ceasefire in March, with China trying to mediate a settlement to the conflict. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>