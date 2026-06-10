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Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan kill at least 13, including 11 children: Taliban

At least 14 others - all women and children - were injured in Islamabad's strikes that violated Afghanistan's airspace and bombed civilian homes.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:06 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistanTalibanAsia

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