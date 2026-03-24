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Philippines declares energy emergency over Middle East conflict risks

Marcos said a committee ‌has been formed to ensure the orderly ​movement, supply, distribution and availability of fuel, food, medicines, agricultural products and other essential goods.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 13:40 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 13:40 IST
World newsPhilippinesMiddle East

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