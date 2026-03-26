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Philippines to Pakistan: A look at how Asian countries are hit by energy crisis

The region remains at the centre of the disruption, importing over 80 percent of crude oil that passes through the Strait of Hormuz
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 09:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesWest AsiawarMiddle East

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