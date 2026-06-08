Powerful Philippines quake leaves at least 32 feared dead, survivors recount fear

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
A 7.8-magnitude earthquake off the Philippines kills at least 32, triggers tsunami warnings, and causes widespread damage.
Key facts
• Earthquake magnitude
A powerful 7.8-magnitude quake struck off Mindanao, causing significant tremors felt across the region.
• Casualties and damage
At least 32 people are feared dead, with 134 injured, primarily from collapsing buildings and landslides.
• Tsunami warnings
Tsunami alerts were issued across the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, later cancelled after six hours.
• Government response
President Marcos ordered immediate disaster response, including relief supplies and evacuation centres in Mindanao.
• Aftershocks and infrastructure
Over 200 aftershocks were recorded, with ongoing assessments hindered by persistent tremors and damaged infrastructure.
Key statistics
6.7
Magnitude of strongest aftershock
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 08 June 2026, 15:12 IST