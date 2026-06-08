Powerful Philippines quake leaves at least 32 feared dead, survivors recount fear

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake off the Philippines kills at least 32, triggers tsunami warnings, and causes widespread damage.

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Key facts

• Earthquake magnitude A powerful 7.8-magnitude quake struck off Mindanao, causing significant tremors felt across the region.

• Casualties and damage At least 32 people are feared dead, with 134 injured, primarily from collapsing buildings and landslides.

• Tsunami warnings Tsunami alerts were issued across the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, later cancelled after six hours.

• Government response President Marcos ordered immediate disaster response, including relief supplies and evacuation centres in Mindanao.