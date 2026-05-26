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Quad launches critical minerals initiative to counter China's dominance

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:59 IST
ChinaJapanAustraliaIndiaQuadWashingtonminerals

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