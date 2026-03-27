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Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah is Nepal's rising star in politics

Balen's official YouTube page (@BalenShah with 'Rapper, Lyricist, Music Composer' as his description) lists about a million subscribers.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 08:38 IST
politicsNepalPrime Ministerleadership

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