Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldasia

Singapore blocks social media posts attacking Indian community

The direction requires the platforms to 'take all reasonable steps to disable access by Singapore users to these posts'.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 10:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 10:28 IST
World newsChinaSingaporeSocial mediasocial media posts

Follow us on :

Follow Us