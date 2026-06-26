Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldasia

Singapore labour body to launch job placement for abandoned Indian, Bangladeshi workers

The TADM is a joint effort by the Ministry of Manpower, NTUC and the Singapore National Employers Federation to help employees and employers with services to resolve employment disputes.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 09:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 09:36 IST
World newsSingaporeBangladeshWorkerslabourers

Follow us on :

Follow Us