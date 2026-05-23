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Singapore recommends adults to test for HIV once in lifetime

In 2025, there were 166 new cases of HIV reported among Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 12:20 IST
World newsSingaporeHIV

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