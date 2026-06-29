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Singapore's opposition retains Pritam Singh as party chief despite court conviction

The country's largest opposition party voted to ‌retain Singh as its chief ​at a party meeting on Sunday, after Singh had spoken and answered questions from members about his conviction
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 02:07 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 02:07 IST
World newsSingapore

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