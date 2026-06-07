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South Korea nominates Han Seong-sook as country's first female prime minister in two decades

Han, who had also ⁠previously ‌served as chief executive of South Korean internet ‌giant Naver, is expected to ⁠lead the country's AI transformation.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 07:46 IST
World newsSouth Korea

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