South Korea nominates Han Seong-sook as country's first female prime minister in two decades

<p>Seoul: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has chosen Han Seong-sook, the country's minister for small and midsize businesses and startups, to be prime minister, the presidential office said on Sunday.</p><p>If approved by parliament, Han would become <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-korea">South Korea</a>'s first female prime minister in 20 years.</p><p>Han, who had also previously served as chief executive of South Korean internet giant Naver, is expected to lead the country's AI transformation, South Korea's presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said at a press briefing.</p>.Japan gets first female prime minister as Takaichi wins historic vote.<p>"Han will be able to transform South Korea's economic growth - driven by the semiconductor boom and rising exports - into inclusive growth that reaches everyone, including small and medium-sized enterprises," Kang said.</p><p>The role of prime minister is largely ceremonial and administrative under South Korea’s presidential system. </p>