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Sri Lanka ageing fast; elderly population triples in 40 years

The elderly population (60 years and over) now constitutes 18 per cent of the total population.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 11:39 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 11:39 IST
World newsSri LankaCensus

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