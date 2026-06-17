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Sri Lanka anti-graft commission arrests ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa's son

In 2025, he was arrested and bailed for buying a property in his grand aunt’s name.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 10:39 IST
World newsSri LankaMahinda Rajapaksa

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