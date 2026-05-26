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Sri Lanka Central Bank hikes policy interest rates amid West Asia crisis

The decision comes after a careful evaluation of evolving domestic and global macroeconomic conditions.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:40 IST
Sri LankaEconomyOilWest AsiaCentral BankPolicy

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