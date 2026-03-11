Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldasia

Sri Lanka court orders 84 Iranian sailors' bodies be handed to Iran embassy: Report

Following a ⁠request from the Galle Harbour Police in the southern port city of Galle, the court issued order ​on Wednesday
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 08:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 08:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranSri LankaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us