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Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices by 25% amid West Asia conflict

The price hike, caused by the conflict, is the second in a week and the third since March 1.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 13:56 IST
World newsSri Lankafuel price hikeWest Asia

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