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Sri Lanka raises electricity tariffs for third time this year

The Public Utilities Commission said the rates applicable to consumers who use more than 180 units would go up by 18 per cent.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:27 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:27 IST
World newsSri Lankatariffs

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