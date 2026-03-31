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Sri Lanka raises electricity tariffs, issues strict energy conserving guidelines

The tariff hike means that those consuming over 180 units would see a 25 per cent increase.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:13 IST
Sri LankaElectricityEnergyTariff hike

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