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Sri Lanka rolls out fuel rationing system amid ongoing conflict in West Asia

Cars are allowed 15 litres per week, while buses are allowed 60 litres per week, the Ministry of Energy said.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 14:26 IST
World newsSri LankaWest Asia

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