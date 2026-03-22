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Sri Lanka urges sparing use of power, fuel; hikes prices again

This came as the island nation raised fuel retail prices at midnight, the second such hike in a week.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 09:12 IST
World newsSri Lanka

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