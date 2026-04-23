<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri%20lanka">Sri Lankan</a> Finance Ministry's External Resources Department was hacked by cyber hackers who accessed and carried out a theft involving a foreign currency payment. </p><p>The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development on Wednesday said it has lodged complaints with the authorised enforcement agencies and other relevant institutions.</p><p>"Cyber hackers have gained unauthorised access to the computer system of an External Resources Department within the institution," the ministry statement said.</p>.Sri Lanka among worst impacted countries in Asia-Pacific due to West Asia conflict: UN report.<p>The statement came as the opposition claimed that $2.5 million of of treasury funds had gone to an unknown, irrelevant account of Australian origin.</p><p>A group of opposition lawyers had written to the Speaker of the Parliament on September 2025 as Sri Lanka was due to pay $22.9 million dollars to a creditor.</p><p>A partial payment in the balance was $2.5 million and had been paid between December 2025 and January 31, 2026. </p><p>It had now been revealed that the part payment had only landed in a hacker’s account, not in the correct creditor's account, the lawyers' group said.</p><p>The group called on the Speaker to set up an inquiry as public finances are Parliament’s responsibility.</p><p>The issue had been raised at the proceedings of the parliament’s Committee on Public Accounts (COPA).</p><p>Government spokesman and Minister Nalinda Jayathissa said an official response would be issued soon. </p>