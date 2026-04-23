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Sri Lanka's Finance Ministry computer system hacked; $2.5 million stolen

The statement came as the opposition claimed that $2.5 million of of treasury funds had gone to an unknown, irrelevant account of Australian origin.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:22 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:22 IST
World newsSri LankaFinance Ministryhackers

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