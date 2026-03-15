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Taiwan says large-scale Chinese military flights return after unusual absence

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 26 Chinese military aircraft, concentrated in the ​Taiwan Strait, over the ⁠previous 24 hours.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 03:37 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 03:37 IST
World newsChinaTaiwanMilitary

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