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Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha's condition worsens after multiple infections

The 47-year-old princess and eldest daughter of King Vajiralongkorn was ​taken to ⁠hospital in December 2022 after she collapsed from a heart condition and other infections.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 08:56 IST
World newsThailand

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