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The land of five genders that reveres trans priests

The bissu of Sulawesi embody an ancient Bugis tradition that recognises multiple genders and offers a rare example of inclusion rooted in faith and culture
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 03:17 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 03:17 IST
World newsIndonesiaTransgenderPriests

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