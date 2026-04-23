<p>A hotel stay often comes with little <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/box-of-joy-3554294">keepsakes </a>— a scented soap, a welcome flower, maybe a tiny bottle of perfume — things you’re meant to take home as a memory. But packing items that clearly belong to the hotel? That's outright unacceptable.</p><p>For a group of Indian tourists in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/travel/blissful-bali-737266.html">Bali</a>, a holiday took an awkward turn after hotel staff caught them attempting to check out with more than items they had stolen from the property. In a now-viral video, the tourists are made to open their luggage, only for staff to see a lot of hotel belongings stuffed inside.</p><p><strong>Watch video</strong></p>.<p>This wasn’t limited to complimentary items like tea sachets or toiletries. The bags contained pool towels, kimono-style robes, a hair dryer, a doormat, a TV remote box, and even dining utensils like spoons, which were visible among the items laid out.</p>.Lingerie lift: CCTV catches Rs. 10,000 undergarment theft in Varanasi; 3 women booked.<p>The clip, which has been widely circulated online, shows the belongings being removed and displayed, effectively calling out the act. </p><p>According to reports, the tourists returned all the items after being exposed. They were, however, allowed to check out without facing legal consequences.</p><p>The video from the Bali hotel is now doing rounds on social media and drawing reactions. Desi netizens have condmened the incident, with many terming the incident “embarrassing.”</p>