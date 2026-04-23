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'Towels, doormat and TV remote box': Bali hotel staff catches Indian tourists trying to steal items

The bags contained pool towels, kimono-style robes, a hair dryer, a doormat, a TV remote box, and even dining utensils like spoons, which were visible among the items laid out.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 08:42 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 08:42 IST
Viral videoTrendingBaliStealing

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