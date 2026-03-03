Menu
US Marines fired on protesters storming consulate in Karachi, officials say

Ten ⁠people were killed on Sunday when protesters breached the compound’s ‌outer wall after Iranian Supreme ​Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in strikes on Iran.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 05:43 IST
Published 03 March 2026, 05:43 IST
