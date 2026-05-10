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'We want friendly relations': Dhaka raises concern over killings of suspected Bangladeshi smugglers

Two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers were shot dead by Border Security Force in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Friday night.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 17:11 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 17:11 IST
World newsIndiaBangladeshAsiaBSFWorld

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