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West Asia conflict | After Pakistan, Sri Lanka announces 4-day work week to tackle fuel shortage amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

'It was decided to declare every Wednesday a public holiday with effect from March 18,' Commissioner General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi said.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 06:05 IST
World newsPakistanSri LankaWest Asia

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