<p>On Monday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lanka</a> announced a four-day working week with every Wednesday a public holiday as a precautionary measure for possible fuel shortages in view of the conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>.</p><p>"It was decided to declare every Wednesday a public holiday with effect from March 18," Commissioner General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi announced.</p><p>He clarified saying this would not apply to health, ports, water supplies and customs. "It would be applicable to schools, universities and the judiciary," he informed. </p>.Sri Lanka rolls out fuel rationing system amid ongoing conflict in West Asia.<p>The government expects the private sector to apply the same measure, the commissioner said.</p><p>Currently, the island nation follows a work week of five days.</p><p>The decision was taken at a special meeting convened by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake with the participation of the full state machinery "to discuss strategies for ensuring the continuity of public services amidst the energy disruption by the Middle East conflict".</p>.Sri Lankan govt denies fuel shortage amid panic buying.<p>On March 10, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced measures focused on reducing fuel consumption and government spending as global oil prices surge as an effect of the US-Israel led offensive on Iran, and the retaliatory strikes by Iran. </p><p>The measures included schools across the country to remain closed for two weeks, while government employees were encouraged to work from home to limit usage of fuel within the country, which relies heavily on imported energy, <em>The Dawn</em> reported.</p><p>According to the Sri Lankan government, talks are ongoing with both India and Russia to ensure a continuous supply of fuel.</p><p>The West Asia conflict poured into the third week, as the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flow, remains largely closed off, raising energy prices and concerns around inflation and fuel shortage. </p>