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West Asia conflict hits Sri Lanka's tea industry, heightens economic strain

Tea plantation workers usually make a daily wage between 1,350-1,750 rupees ($4.30 - $5.50), little above ​the national daily minimum wage ⁠of 1,200 rupees.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 05:24 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 05:24 IST
World newsUSIranSri LankateaWest Asia

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