Pakistan says in 'open war' with Afghanistan: What we know so far about the conflict

<p>Months of border skirmishes and escalating tensions along the Durand line pushed both <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan </a>closer to an open confrontation. </p><p>On Friday, Pakistan carried out air strikes on Afghanistan's major cities overnight which came after Afghanistan launched an attack on Pakistani border forces. </p><p>Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif termed this act by Taliban (Afghanistan's government) as an act of 'open war'. Though, both the Islamic countries have had frayed relations, this recent escalation follows after Islamabad accused Kabul of harbouring militants that carried attacks in Pakistan . </p> .China calls on Pakistan, Afghanistan to reach ceasefire.<p>In 2021, after years of tumultuous rule by various fringe groups, Taliban took hold of Afghanistan and was welcomed by Pakistan warmly. The then Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said, "Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery".</p><p>However, things took a turn for the worse when Pakistan accused Afghanistan of providing haven to militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as well as to armed insurgents seeking independence for the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan.</p><p>Kabul has denied this accusation and instead blamed Pakistan for harbouring fighters from Afghan Taliban's enemy, Islamic State.</p><p>Islamabad says the ceasefire did not hold long due to continued militant attacks in Pakistan from Afghanistan, and there have been repeated clashes and border closures since then that have disrupted trade and movement along the rugged frontier.</p>.<p>The 2,640-km Durand Line is one of the main points of friction between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Carved in 1893, the line was initially made to demarcate spheres of influence between British and Afghans. Today it acts a border between the two Islamic nations. Though Pakistan abides by this interpretation, Afghanistan defies it. </p><p>The Durand Line cuts through the Pashtun tribal areas and through Baluchistan dividing Pashtuns and Baluch who live on both sides of the border.</p><p>Before the British left India, Afghanistan urged the authorities to declare the Durand Line as null and void. This act would mean that all Pashtun lands ceded to British India would revert to Afghanistan and in turn make Indus the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan. </p><p>However, this did not come to pass and created volatile border between the two.</p> .<p>Pakistani security sources said they had "irrefutable evidence" that militants in Afghanistan were behind a recent wave of attacks and suicide bombings which targeted Pakistani military and police.</p><p>The sources listed seven planned or successful attacks by militants since late 2024 that they said were connected to Afghanistan.</p><p>One attack last week that killed 11 security personnel and two civilians in Bajaur district was undertaken by an Afghan national, according to Pakistani security sources. This attack was claimed by the TTP.</p>.<p>Afghanistan has rejected claims that TTP is based in their region with their spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid saying, "Pakistan’s actions are unforgivable.”</p><p>On the other hand, Pakistan claims the earlier airstrikes were “precision strikes” targeting militant camps responsible for attacks inside Pakistan.</p>.<p>Pakistan is likely to intensify its military campaign, analysts say, while Kabul's retaliation could come in the way of raids on border posts and more cross-border guerrilla attacks to target security forces.</p><p>On paper, there is a wide mismatch between the military capabilities of two sides. At 172,000, the Taliban have less than a third of Pakistan's personnel.</p><p>The Taliban do possess at least six aircraft and 23 helicopters but their condition is unknown and they have no fighter jets or effective air force.</p><p>Pakistan's armed forces include more than 600,000 active personnel, have more than 6,000 armoured fighting vehicles and more than 400 combat aircraft, according to 2025 data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The country is also nuclear armed. </p>