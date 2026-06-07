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With China's Xi Jinping in North Korea, Kim Jong Un to project confidence, defiance

Xi hosted Kim, among other leaders, at a massive military parade in Beijing last year, ‌and the two countries have since resumed some passenger rail ​and air services.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 07:09 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 07:09 IST
World newsChinaNorth KoreaXi JinpingKim Jong Un

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