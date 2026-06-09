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Xi Jinping wraps up North Korea visit; announces reaching 'important concensus' with Kim Jong Un

The two-day visit was his first trip to North Korea since 2019 and was also the first foreign visit by Xi this year.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 12:51 IST
World newsChinaNorth KoreaXi JinpingAsiaKim Jong Un

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