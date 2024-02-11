Aspiring Mexican congressional candidate killed in central state of Morelos

Monterrey, Mexico: An aspiring congressional candidate for Mexico's ruling Morena party was assassinated on Saturday in the central Mexican state of Morelos, the president of Ecatepec municipality said on social media, months before Mexico's general elections.

Yair Martín Romero and his brother were gunned down at an intersection around noon in Ecatepec de Morelos, local media reported.

Mexican elections have been marred by political violence in recent years. Dozens of politicians and candidates were killed in the lead-up to the mid-term elections in 2021.

Also on Saturday, a second member of a powerful political family in the violent central state of Zacatecas was shot dead, the state's secretary general, Rodrigo Reyes, said on social media.